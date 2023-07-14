MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2023

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$75.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$69.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.83.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.8 %

MTY opened at C$65.70 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$49.50 and a 1-year high of C$73.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.64.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.70 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.