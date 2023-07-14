MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$75.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$69.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.83.

MTY opened at C$65.70 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$49.50 and a 1-year high of C$73.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.64.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.70 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

