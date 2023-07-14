Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VET. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.25.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.02. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 44.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1124567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

