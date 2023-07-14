Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $153.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.36.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $199.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a current ratio of 37.56. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $199.98.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 51.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

