Analysts Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) PT at $8.94

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. FIGS has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.01, a P/E/G ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. FIGS’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $750,520.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 11,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $90,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,447.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $750,520.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 503,473 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,878. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 376.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

