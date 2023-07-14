Brokerages Set H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT at $60.60

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

H World Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.00 and a beta of 0.99. H World Group has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, research analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,648,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group during the first quarter worth $2,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

