Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $49.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Parsons by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PSN opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. Parsons has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

