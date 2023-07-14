MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $9.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $359.04 million, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 261,840 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after acquiring an additional 145,030 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

