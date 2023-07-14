NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.82. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 151.56%. The business had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,637,000 after buying an additional 643,843 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,986,000 after buying an additional 200,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,769,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 217,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.