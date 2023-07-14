Analysts Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Price Target at GBX 550.50

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 550.50 ($7.08).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.36) to GBX 643 ($8.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 440 ($5.66) to GBX 370 ($4.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.72) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

RDW stock opened at GBX 451.60 ($5.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 821.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 484.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 490.85. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.59).

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £19,809.40 ($25,484.88). Corporate insiders own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

