Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $34.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Featured Stories

