Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$73.31

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$67.23 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 49.82 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C$0.08. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of C$11.98 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.217033 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

