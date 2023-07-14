Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$73.31

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2023

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLFGet Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$67.23 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 49.82 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLFGet Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C$0.08. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of C$11.98 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.217033 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.