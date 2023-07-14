The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.76.

A number of research firms have commented on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

AAN opened at $14.99 on Friday. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $463.34 million, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

