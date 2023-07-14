Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $31,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Solo Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $530.34 million, a PE ratio of -183.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.65. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.46 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

