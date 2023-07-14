Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTCGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $31,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $530.34 million, a PE ratio of -183.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.65. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.46 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

