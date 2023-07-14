Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 799.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

HBNC opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 29.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.