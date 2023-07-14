Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$89.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. CSFB decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$84.25. The firm has a market cap of C$83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.41.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.9403315 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

