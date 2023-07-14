Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Price Target to GBX 214

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 214 ($2.75) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt cut Forterra to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Forterra Stock Performance
Forterra stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Forterra has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.
About Forterra
Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.
