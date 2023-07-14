Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATZAF. UBS Group began coverage on Aritzia in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. Aritzia has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $41.10.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

