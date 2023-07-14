Morgan Stanley Lowers Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target to GBX 797

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 821 ($10.56) to GBX 797 ($10.25) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.46) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.87) to GBX 970 ($12.48) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 900 ($11.58) to GBX 850 ($10.94) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($11.19) to GBX 805 ($10.36) in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $9.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

