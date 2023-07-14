Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 223.73% from the company’s current price.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS CETEF opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$1.15.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

