Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 223.73% from the company’s current price.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS CETEF opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$1.15.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
