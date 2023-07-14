Stephens Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

In related news, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $70,756.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at $193,847.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,019 shares of company stock valued at $130,670. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1,690.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 771.4% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.