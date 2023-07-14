Raymond James Lowers TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$13.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRSWF. TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

