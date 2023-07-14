Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT Raised to GBX 150 at Morgan Stanley

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 110 ($1.42) in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.74) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Centrica Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

