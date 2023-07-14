Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.
Cameco Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE CCJ opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. Cameco has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.