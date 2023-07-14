Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

NYSE CCJ opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. Cameco has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,648,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,567,000 after purchasing an additional 171,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,128.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

