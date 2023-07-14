Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.84 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $36.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. The company had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter.

KIRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.