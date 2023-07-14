Traders Buy Large Volume of Luminar Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 62,904 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 36,977 call options.

LAZR opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.53. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $11.35.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,043.14% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,156.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,156.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,583,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 275.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

