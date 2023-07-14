Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.
Shares of BGRY stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $342.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.74. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.95.
Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 173.57% and a negative return on equity of 157.23%. The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
