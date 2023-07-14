Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

Berkshire Grey Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BGRY stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $342.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.74. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 173.57% and a negative return on equity of 157.23%. The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Grey

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter worth about $90,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Grey by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 220,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Grey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42,797 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Berkshire Grey by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,594,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 218,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Berkshire Grey by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,375,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 291,641 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

