Ameren Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.67. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Ameren by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.