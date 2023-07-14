Barrick Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 62,603 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 17% compared to the average volume of 53,373 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,378,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 169,655 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 24,295 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,005 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,004 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,125 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

