Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Elys Game Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 149.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

