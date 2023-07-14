InMode Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 12,293 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 270% compared to the average volume of 3,326 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get InMode alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in InMode by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in InMode by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,448 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Performance

INMD opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. InMode has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $46.46.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. Research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.