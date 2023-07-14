Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.02 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

