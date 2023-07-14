Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dover Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Dover in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.64. Dover has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Dover by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

