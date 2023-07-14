Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Greif, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Greif in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Greif Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Greif has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.