Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olin in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OLN. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Olin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. Olin’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Olin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Olin by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

