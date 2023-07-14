Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Amphenol in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $85.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

