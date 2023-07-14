Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Reduced by Zacks Research

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the energy company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of LNG opened at $157.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $120.29 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.88.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

