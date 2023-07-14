Analysts Issue Forecasts for Woodward, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Woodward in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

WWD stock opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Woodward by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

