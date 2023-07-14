Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at C$184.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$185.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$183.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$159.02 and a one year high of C$196.65.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

