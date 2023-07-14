VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of VeriSign in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for VeriSign’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for VeriSign’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.3 %

VRSN stock opened at $216.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average of $213.49. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in VeriSign by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total transaction of $134,711.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,454.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total value of $134,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,454.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,729,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,509 shares of company stock worth $9,838,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

