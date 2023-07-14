Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $21.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.44.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,897,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $45,569,446.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,364,628.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,897,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $45,569,446.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,378,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,364,628.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,442,318 shares of company stock valued at $77,204,483 over the last ninety days. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of VRT stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
