Brokerages Set Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT at $259.00

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $303.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $303.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,525 shares of company stock worth $2,474,621 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

