Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $86.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.17. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $99.11.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,669.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,864. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 62,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 597.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.