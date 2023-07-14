OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,789,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OPENLANE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,100,000 after purchasing an additional 54,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in OPENLANE by 4,281.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 565,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 552,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. OPENLANE has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OPENLANE will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

