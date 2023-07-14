Brokerages Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) PT at $20.55

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBD opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

