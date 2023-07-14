Brokerages Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) PT at $20.55

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.55.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.