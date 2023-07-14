Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $149.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $767,256.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,745 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 339,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.25%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

