Brokerages Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target at $27.11

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 13,661.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NKTX opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $101.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.14.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

