Totally (LON:TLY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 30 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Totally Stock Performance
TLY opened at GBX 12.25 ($0.16) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Totally has a 12-month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.90 ($0.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.75.
Totally Cuts Dividend
About Totally
Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.
