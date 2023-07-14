Totally (LON:TLY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 30 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Totally Stock Performance

TLY opened at GBX 12.25 ($0.16) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Totally has a 12-month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.90 ($0.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Totally Cuts Dividend

About Totally

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

