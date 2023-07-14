Future (LON:FUTR) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 757 ($9.74) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 668 ($8.59).

FUTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.90) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Future from GBX 2,621 ($33.72) to GBX 1,654 ($21.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 668 ($8.59) to GBX 757 ($9.74) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,366.33 ($17.58).

Future Trading Down 0.3 %

Future stock opened at GBX 787.50 ($10.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 793.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £951.77 million, a PE ratio of 868.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 632 ($8.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,008 ($25.83).

Insider Activity

About Future

In other news, insider Jon Steinberg bought 90,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.40) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($1,032,891.57). 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

