Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target to GBX 62

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.80) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kinovo Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON KINO opened at GBX 42 ($0.54) on Tuesday. Kinovo has a 1 year low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 53 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of £26.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kinovo Company Profile

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

