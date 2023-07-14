Brokerages Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target at $26.28

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.34. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

